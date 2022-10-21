ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Northern Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $77.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

