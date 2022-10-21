ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 11,411 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 25.9% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 116,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average is $135.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

