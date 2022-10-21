ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,667 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,834.73.
Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,536.20 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,895.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,610.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
