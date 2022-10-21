ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 27,979 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,892 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 27,979 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Groupon worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 19,779.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Groupon

In other news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,370,261.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,177,711 shares in the company, valued at $26,633,405.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of GRPN opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.02. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. Groupon’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRPN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

