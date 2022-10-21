ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,895,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.63.

Waters Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WAT opened at $275.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.43. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $375.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.