Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,205,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

