Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,411,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 47,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 53.5% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 38.1% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $293.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $280.83 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

