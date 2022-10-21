Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Boosted by KeyCorp

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Electric Power in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 103.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.