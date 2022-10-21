Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Reduced by Analyst

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Costamare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costamare’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costamare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Costamare alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Costamare Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.90 million. Costamare had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 292,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costamare by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Costamare by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.