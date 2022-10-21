Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AUY opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.24. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 14.15%.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yamana Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,765,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 280,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,237,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,223 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,655,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.