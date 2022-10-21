Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 9,752.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 149,218 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.09.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $82.12 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

