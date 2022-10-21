Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 6.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 16,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,185,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $790.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Qurate Retail's revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 224.5% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 54,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 37,523 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 72.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 82,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

