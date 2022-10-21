Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. 6,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,769,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after buying an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after buying an additional 173,522 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

