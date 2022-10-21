Raymond E. Scott Sells 6,143 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:LEA opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $195.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

