Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $767.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.16. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

