Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $59,498,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,322,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

