Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 5.5 %

AG stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.26%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.