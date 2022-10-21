Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 75.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.