Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IVERIC bio, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for IVERIC bio in a research note issued on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 99,606 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 322,004 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $40,755,000.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

