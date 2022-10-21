RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 62.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 36.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $269.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.95 and its 200 day moving average is $293.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

