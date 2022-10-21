Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Robert Half International worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RHI opened at $79.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

