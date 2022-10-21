Rosenblatt Securities Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $15.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Paramount Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.29.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.