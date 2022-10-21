Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 28,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 300,988 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.97.

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,978,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,598,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,719,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,212,000 after acquiring an additional 135,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 965,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 70,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.