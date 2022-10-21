Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 28,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 300,988 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.97.
Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.
Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
