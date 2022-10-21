Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 118,403 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,403 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cytokinetics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after buying an additional 1,445,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,880,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,772 shares of company stock worth $5,750,994. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $47.35 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

