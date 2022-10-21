Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 76,434 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,434 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Lincoln National worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $244,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 651.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $47.78 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LNC. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

