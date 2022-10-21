Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of PacWest Bancorp worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,160,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,493,000 after buying an additional 610,048 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $20,213,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after buying an additional 347,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

