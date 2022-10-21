Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

