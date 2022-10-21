Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of Verint Systems worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1,329.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 507,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 472,393 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 135.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 197,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 113,818 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51.

Insider Activity

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $878,705.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

