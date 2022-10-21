Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,752 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.34% of Simulations Plus worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

SLP stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.74 million, a PE ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 0.56. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $67.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,060 in the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

