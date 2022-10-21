Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 863,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after buying an additional 34,258 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 30.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 503,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 118,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.72.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

