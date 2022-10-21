Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Up 3%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $44.68. Approximately 161,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,567,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.72.

Schlumberger Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

