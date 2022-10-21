Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $18.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

