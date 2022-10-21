ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $73.80

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.80 and last traded at $74.23, with a volume of 2144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 44.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

