SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 116.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

TU opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.17%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

