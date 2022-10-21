SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 3.2% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Waters by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Waters by 28.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.63.

Waters Trading Down 0.8 %

Waters stock opened at $275.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.43.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.