SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,755 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MaxLinear worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

MaxLinear Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

