SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,634 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

