SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.77.

Shares of ALL opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.97. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

