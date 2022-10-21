SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,095 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MWA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 37,929 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 48,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 169,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $10.59 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.