SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $509.19 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $421.98 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $538.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.