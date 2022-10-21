SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1,358.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,727 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Huntsman by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 178,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.