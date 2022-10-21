SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 458.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,482 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Lithium Americas worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,276,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 256.2% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,514,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,800,000 after buying an additional 1,808,839 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 24.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,705,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,656,000 after buying an additional 338,580 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,455,000. 23.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE LAC opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.50. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

