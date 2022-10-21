SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,152,000 after purchasing an additional 346,386 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $434,144,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 47.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,646,000 after purchasing an additional 353,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 19.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,121,000 after acquiring an additional 172,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 60,298 shares of company stock worth $12,888,956 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian Trading Up 2.6 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.42.

Atlassian stock opened at $192.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.