SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $230,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,859,000 after buying an additional 76,929 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $141.06 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.60 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $1.16. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

