SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at $1,818,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at $4,552,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZTA. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.59. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

