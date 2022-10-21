SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.84 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $212.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

