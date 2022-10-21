SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 115,811 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 1,173.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,811 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Navient worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Navient by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NAVI opened at $15.01 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navient to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Navient Company Profile



Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

