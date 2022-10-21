SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 19,782 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of California Water Service Group worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 129.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

California Water Service Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,252,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $159,782. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $51.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $206.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

