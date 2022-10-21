SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,906 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $203.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.94. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

