SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,636 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 177.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Synaptics by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

